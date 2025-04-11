Stearns County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to be aware of annual “Senior Assassin” game

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

STEARNS CTY., Minn. — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be aware of an annual high school tradition known as “Senior Assassin.”

This activity involves high school seniors pursuing their classmates with water guns or Nerf guns in a game with the goal to be the last one standing.

Every year, law enforcement agencies throughout Stearns County get calls reporting suspicious people who turn out to be students playing the game.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends that students refrain from participating due to the public concern it generates.

For those who choose to participate, the Sheriff’s Office asks to follow the following guidelines:

Do not trespass onto or into other people’s property while playing.

Comply immediately if asked to leave.

Use water and Nerf guns that are brightly colored so they can be clearly identified as toys.

Don’t hide in dark places or carry anything that could be mistaken for a firearm.

Don’t wear dark clothing, camouflage, or masks.

If residents see something or someone suspicious, do not confront anyone yourself. Contact law enforcement and provide information for the matter to be checked on.