Stearns County Sheriff’s Office offering County Jail and Law Enforcement Center tours

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Stearns County Jail and Law Enforcement Center is opening its doors to the public for a chance to step inside.

Next week, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office will offer tours for residents to see the jail, 911 dispatch center, shooting range, Sheriff’s vehicle garage and all other areas of the Law Enforcement Center that aren’t usually accessible to the public.

Tours will happen Thursday, March 21, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, March 23, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Registration is required. To do so, email Lindsay.Beckers@stearnscountymn.gov.