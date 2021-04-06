Stearns County Sheriff’s Office to use Sensory Bags for National Autism Awareness Month

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director / Photo by Stearns County Sheriff’s Office

With April being National Autism Awareness Month, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office has created a new innovative program that will help deputies work with people who have either Autism or Alzheimer.

These sensory bags will help bring some calm to a situation that can be difficult and stressful for both the individual and law enforcement.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office worked with the local Autism Awareness office to purchase several items that are used to calm people and distract them from the stressful event.

Sheriff Soyka says the Sheriff’s Office has over 70 bags that can be deployed with officers on the streets.

The Sheriff’s Office will begin to use the sensory bags this month.