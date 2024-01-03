Stearns County: Test radon in your home for free

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

WAITE PARK, Minn. — January is National Radon Action Month.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 2 in 5 homes in Minnesota have dangerous levels of radon: a colorless, odorless radioactive gas that seeps up from the ground into homes.

It’s the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S.

Fortunately, the risk is largely preventable.

Stearns County Environmental Services is offering free radon testing kits to homeowners at the Environmental Services Office on the second floor of the Stearns County Service Center or the drive-thru at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility in Waite Park.

There are 200 kits available on a first come, first served basis.