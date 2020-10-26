Stearns County Warns About Snow Hazards This Winter

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Stearns County is warning people to not shovel their snow onto the sidewalks and roads. This creates hazards for drivers, bikers and is against the law.

The snow piles that accumulate can cause drifting and dangerous road conditions.

Those who are caught or found guilty of creating dangerous road conditions by leaving snow piles in the streets can be punished with a misdemeanor which can lead to fines or jail time.

Please stay safe and responsible this winter!