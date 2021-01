By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Stearns County is looking for members of the community to complete a survey on current waste management services throughout the county.

The short 10-15 minute survey is aimed at learning how residents of Stearns County use waste management services and will help Stearns County improve on its current services.

You can find the link to the survey here at https://www.stearnscountymn.gov/ .