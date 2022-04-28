Stearns County Will Host Youth Safety Camps This Summer

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s office will be hosting youth safety camps again this summer.

The safety camps will be limited to thirty children. The sheriff’s office will have four separate camps this year. The camps will go over boat and fire safety for children from ages 8 to 12. The camps will be hosted at:

Warner Lake

Sauk Centre

Paynesville

Holdingford

The camps start June 21 and run through July 13.