Stearns County’s License Centers To Close For a Few Days

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

For three days this month, Stearns County’s License Centers will be closed due to the State of Minnesota replacing its license and registration program.

The official dates are November 11th through the 13th. During the closure certain services will be available online and for drop off.

Services include marriage license or certificates, notary and ordination filings, birth and death certificates and boat, ATV, and snowmobile renewals and transfers.

Appointments can be made at the Stearns County Website starting Monday, November 16th.

If you have any questions call (320) 656-6540.