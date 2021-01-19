Stearns History Museum Ready to Reopen

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns History Museum is ready to reopen in St. Cloud on Thursday.

Visitor hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The research center will only be allowed to those who make appointments and the lobby and small exhibit gallery will be open with free admission for the month of February.

The museum is asking that visitors consider making reservations to the galleries and limiting their group size to 10 or less. You can call 320-253-8424 to make a reservation.