Stearns History Museum Ready to Reopen

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns History Museum is ready to reopen after new safety measures were released by Governor Tim Walz.

Starting Tuesday, June 23rd through July 3rd members with appointments will be allowed into the Museum.

Members will still be asked to wear masks and follow the social distancing guidelines while visiting the Museum.

Appointments for members are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Thursday. To schedule an appointment, call the Museum at 320-253-8424.

The Museum will then open to the general public by appointment starting Tuesday, July 7th.