Stolen Vehicle Leads to Pursuit on University Drive

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

Last Friday, December 4th, St. Cloud officers were dispatched to a call of a stolen vehicle from a parking lot in the 1500 block of Sherburne Drive S.E.

When officers located the occupied vehicle they attempted to stop it but this shortly led to a full pursuit. The pursuit initially was taking place westbound on University Drive but quickly changed when the driver pulled a U-turn and sent the chase headed eastbound.

A short time later the lone driver slammed on the brakes near the 1700 block of University Drive S.E and slid into a parked car.

Officers then took 25-year-old Weli Dirir of St. Cloud into custody and was transported to the

Stearns County Jail where he was held on charges related to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, and 3rd degree DWI.

No one was injured in the pursuit and minimal damage was done to the parked car.