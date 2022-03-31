Summer Construction Projects in Central Minnesota To Begin

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

We’re heading from winter season into ‘road construction’ season in Minnesota and a number of big projects will be underway in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced this year’s round of ‘significant projects’ and those in our area include:

Improving 12.5 miles of Highway 23 from Foley to Milaca including resurfacing, a new roundabout in Foley, replacing and repairing drainage infrastructure, and improving intersections to improve safety and drainage.

Beginning a three-year reconstruction of Highway 169 in Elk River, including four new interchanges that will improve traffic flow, increase capacity and improve motorist and pedestrian safety.

The Highway 23 project will closing the busy highway, with detours posted to Highway 169.

MN-DOT announced more than 230 state-wide projects to maintain the state’s roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure as well as improvements at airports, water ports and transit.