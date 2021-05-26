Summertime By George Is Back!

Nyah Adams / News Director

After a year without fun by Lake George, the Rotary Club of St. Cloud is happy to present the return of Summertime by George!

Enjoy smoky BBQ and other treats from the Middle Town Market, or cold refreshment from the Eastman Tavern while you enjoy some live music by the lake. A kids zone at Little Georgetown and arts & crafts will also be part of the fun at Lake George.

All events will take place in between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The first live music performance will be June 23rd with Justin Ploof & The Throwbacks, a rock band that covers some of history’s greatest hits.

On June 30, Fabulous Armadillos are presenting, Whats going On: Music of the Vietnam Era from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Summertime by George and continue every Wednesday until September 1st.