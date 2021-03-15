Sunfish Regulations for Several Lakes in Stearns, Wright Counties

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced new sunfish regulations that will go in effect on several lakes in Wright and Stearns counties.

The DNR says as of March 1, the daily bag limit for sunfish has been reduced from 20 to 10 fish on East and West Lake Sylvia, Indian Lake, the Sauk River Chain of Lakes and connected Long Lake.

The daily crappie limit on East and West Lake Sylvia will also be reduced from ten to five fish.

The new limits are meant to help maintain and protect the excellent size structures in the sunfish populations of these lakes. The DNR also says that these new limits will be daily limits as opposed to possession limits.

During a 2020 public comment period, more than 85% of respondents supported the initiative.