Suspect taken into custody after a five hour standoff with officers

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

MONTROSE, Minn. — A suspect was taken into custody after a standoff during a search warrant.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025, deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 157 Mindy Lane in Montrose.

During the search warrant, a suspect inside the apartment barricaded themselves inside, and officers heard a gunshot fired from inside the apartment.

Residents from the Mindy Lane apartments were evacuated, and nearby residents were advised to shelter in place.

After five hours, the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 10:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and there is no known danger to the public.