SWAT Team Arrests Man Outside His Home in St. Cloud

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department’s SWAT Team arrested a man outside his apartment complex in St. Cloud on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities learned from an on-going investigation that the man had been acting suspiciously and making statements that could pose a risk to public safety and his own. They say this is an isolated incident that is not tied to any other cases.

The man was taken into custody without incident and to the St. Cloud Hospital for further assessment.

The Police Department also reports the Minneapolis Police Department Bomb Squad and St. Cloud Fire Department were requested to respond and assist with clearing the man’s apartment and garage, for precautionary reasons only.

(UPDATE 1:50 p.m.) Thursday the apartment, garage, and vehicle were safely searched and determined not to contain any devices. Authorities say there is no on-going danger to anyone living in that area or complex.

The case is still under investigation to determine potential criminal charges. The man remains under medical care at the St. Cloud Hospital.