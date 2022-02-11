Sysco Drivers in St. Cloud Return Back To Work After Strike Wednesday

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

Nearly 50 Sysco foodservice drivers are returning to work in St. Cloud today after walking off the job Wednesday over unfair labor practices.

Workers say though they accomplished their goal of holding company management accountable for alleged violations of labor laws, the fight is not over.

Sysco driver Lucas Boyd says “we sent a strong message that we will stand up for ourselves and hold management accountable. We hope they change their ways, if not we will continue using every tool at our disposal to ensure that they are.”

