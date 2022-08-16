Tanner’s Team Foundation Reaches Milestone; Celebration Event Happening in September

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The Tanner’s Team Foundation says they’ve helped nearly 500 families in the 45 Minnesota counties after reaching a $500,000 milestone in grant money.

The Tanner’s Team Foundation is named after Tanner Fuls who was diagnosed at the age of 11 with a form of pre-leukimia and passed away November 10, 2010. His family then started the foundation in October, 2011.

Founder, CEO and Board Chair John Fuls says when they started their work he never dreamed how many families in central Minnesota they would help.

In celebration, John says there will be an appreciation event on September 15th at the Red Carpet Martini Lounge at 5:30 p.m.

Board chairs say the Tanner’s Team Foundation is supported by a 100 percent volunteer board with no paid staff. To donate to the Tanner’s Team Foundations, visit the Tanner’s Team website.