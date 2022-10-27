Tech High School Threats Deemed Not Credible, Some Students Left School Early Thursday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

St. Cloud Police investigated online threats made against Tech High School mid-morningThursday.

School Principal Jason Harris and School District 742 Superintendent Laurie Putnam emailed parents and guardians around 11:30 a.m. saying the threats started with a social media rumor and were deemed not credible.

The St. Cloud Police Department investigated the threat’s complaint and their investigation found numerous rumors and images were shared through various forms of social media causing concerns with students.

The SCPD says they partnered with the school district and the investigation revealed that an image of weapons posted during the incident were images posted on other forms of social media more than two years ago, and are unrelated to St. Cloud. Officers were on site at the high school and provided additional resources to School District 742 for the rest of the school day.

Meanwhile, a large number of students chose to leave Tech High School early.

Police are actively attempting to identify the originators of the social media threats and will pursue charges against anyone involved. They consider it an active investigation and no further information is available.