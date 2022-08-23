TEDx St. Cloud Announces 2022 Speakers Lineup

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

TEDx St. Cloud is releasing this years lineup for their St. Cloud conference.

Paramount Center for Arts

The speakers will take the stage at the Regency located at 913 West St. Germain Street on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials say the registration period spans from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on that same day with the cost of tickets being $42 with a $3 ticket processing fee. Tickets are also available for purchase online at paramountarts.org

Parking is available at the Paramount parking ramp located directly behind the Paramount Center for the Arts. Metered street parking is also available in downtown St. Cloud.

Among the several speakers at this years convention, is former St. Cloud State Athletic Director and now NCHC Commissioner Heather Weems. For the full lineup of speakers, visit the TedxStCloud Facebook page.