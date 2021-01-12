Teenager and Woman Injured in Crash near Willmar

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported a two-vehicle crash on Highway 12, about three miles east of Willmar on Monday.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. when a fifteen-year-old driver and 42-year-old Lynn Herzog of Willmar were attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Highway 12 when they were struck by a vehicle heading eastbound.

The driver and passenger were taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The individuals in the other vehicle were not injured.