Teenager Injured After Avoiding Deer in Rockford

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash on Highway 25 near Rockford on Saturday morning.

The accident happened just before 3 a.m. when two seventeen-year-old males where heading south on Highway 25 near 32nd Street Southeast.

The teenager swerved to miss a deer and ran off the road, which caused them to crash into the ditch.

The driver was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.