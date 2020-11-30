Nov 30, 2020
Teenager Injured After Avoiding Deer in Rockford
By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director
The Minnesota State Patrol reported a crash on Highway 25 near Rockford on Saturday morning.
The accident happened just before 3 a.m. when two seventeen-year-old males where heading south on Highway 25 near 32nd Street Southeast.
The teenager swerved to miss a deer and ran off the road, which caused them to crash into the ditch.
The driver was taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.