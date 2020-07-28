Teenager Rolls Vehicle Last Thursday Near Clearwater

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a crashed vehicle last Thursday near Clearwater.

Just after 10 a.m. deputies arrived at the scene after a 16-year-old boy from Clearwater was heading south on County Road 44.

The boy was adjusting the air conditioner when he went off the right shoulder, which caused him to over correct and go over the center line. The driver over corrected again and rolled his vehicle one time.

The teenager was treated at the scene for minor injuries and then released to a family member.