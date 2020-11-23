Thanksgiving Dinner for Students Staying on Campus for Holiday

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

With St. Cloud State strongly encouraging students to stay on campus during the holiday, the university has created a Thanksgiving Dinner for all students.

From 2-4 p.m. all students are invited to a Thanksgiving Dinner to Go at Garvey Commons.

Students must make a reservation for their meal and no meal plan is necessary.

Students on a meal plan can make a reservation from in e-services and non-meal plan students can reserve through the Dine on Campus App.