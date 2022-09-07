The American Indian Center Invites You to Their Annual Blessing Ceremony Next Week

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The American Indian Center at St. Cloud State University is inviting the public to their annual blessing on September 13th.

The blessing will be located in the gallery in Atwood room 150b. Organizers say lunch will be provided and classes are welcome to attend.

This year, organizers are fortunate to have elder, Niib Aubid, in-residence once a month on campus.

You must RSVP by emailing angela.lien@stcloudstate.edu.