Governor Walz Seeking New Judges In Minnesota’s 7th Judicial District

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Commission on Judicial Selection says they are looking to fill two open positions in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District.

These open seats are located in St. Cloud and Moorhead, Minnesota. The come after the retirement of the honorable Kris Davick-Halfen and the resignation of the honorable Amber Gustafson.

The Commission says they are seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.

For more information about the judicial selection process, please visit the Governor’s Judicial Appointments webpage.

To apply for either of these positions please contact Judicial.Selction@state.mn.us.