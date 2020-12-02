The Kimball Public Library Moves to New Location

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

After 51 years of serving the Kimball community, the Kimball Public Library is moving to a new location.

The move comes after years of planning and dreaming of a new larger space to allow for more lifelong learning through books, activities, internet stations and community gatherings.

The 4,200 square-foot library and community space is now located at 51 Spruce Ave. W., located just around the corner from the existing library which has been housed in downtown Kimball in the city hall since 1962.

Kimball Mayor Tammy Konz said they celebrate this new asset in their community. From the pennies from school children to five-figure gifts donated to the project, all gifts have been important to their community. Konz also said they look forward to a more widespread ‘come-on-in’ opening next summer when they can have a GRAND celebration event.

On Monday, Dec. 7, the new library will open its doors to new and existing patrons. Hours for the library are as follows.

Monday: 10:00 – 1:00, 2:00 – 6:00

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 10:00 – 1:00, 3:00 – 6:00

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 3:00 – 7:00

Saturday: 9:00 – 12:00

Sunday: Closed

For the latest information on the opening, programming and future events or to get a library card, contact the Kimball Public Library or visit their page online at https://griver.org/locations/kimball.