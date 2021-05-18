The Ledge Amphiteather Grand Opening In Waite Park

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The Ledge Amphitheater performance center in Waite Park is announcing summer events, finally.

The brand new outdoor performance center was ready in 2020, but, due to the pandemic no performances were scheduled last year. Now, they are welcoming guests and artists to enjoy live music.

The summer events for 2021 are led by The Beach Boys and the 90’s rock band 311.

The Beach Boys are set to play August 11, with tickets going on pre-sale Thursday, May 20.

311 is spending their 30th anniversary performing Sunday, September 12. Their “Live From The Ride” Tour Includes special guests, Iration and Iya Terra.

Located between two beautiful quarries, the Waite Park amphitheater hosts up to 6,000 people for outside entertainment and has an outdoor walking path that overlooks the main Transformer Quarry.