The Minnesota Board of Animal Health detects bird flu in a Stearns County herd

By Shay Lelonk / Asst. News Director

STEARNS CTY., Minn. — Bird flu was detected in a Stearns County dairy herd.

On Monday, March 24, 2025, H5N1 avian influenza was confirmed in samples collected as part of Minnesota’s milk surveillance plan.

The herd will be quarantined until they meet testing requirements that indicate the virus is no longer detected.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says there is no risk to the public.

Senator Aric Putnam said in a statement, “While it is concerning to see the return of avian influenza in a dairy herd, this discovery underscores the critical need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to protect our farms and farmers.”