The new state flag design is decided

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The design for the next Minnesota state flag is decided.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission voted Tuesday on the final flag design.

It’s a revised version of the F1953 design submitted by 24-year-old Andrew Prekker of Luverne.

The final design features a white, eight-point North Star in the center of an abstract, navy-colored Minnesota and a light blue field at the right.

Unless the Legislature rejects them, the new state flag and seal designs will become official on May 11.