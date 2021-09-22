The St. Cloud Rox and St. Cloud Area School District Launch the “RBI” Club

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Rox and St. Cloud Area School District 742, are teaming up to launch a new pilot program to provide a group of elementary grade students with a Free Reading Book for six months during the school year.

The program will be named the RBI Club (adopting the baseball acronym for the term Runs Batted In) as an incentive to teach young students the importance of Reading Books Independently.

Oak Hill Community School was chosen by the the St. Cloud Area School District Community Education Department to become the first beneficiary of the RBI Club that will include 367 students overall from the 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade classrooms.

“We are so grateful to the Rox S.A.V.E Foundation for their ongoing partnership with our district and especially for the creating the RBI Club. We can’t wait for these students to experience the joy of getting brand new books that are their very own,” said Lori Posch, Executive Director of Learning and Teaching.

The Free Reading Books that will be delivered to the Oak Hill School students will be chosen by the classroom teachers in the three grade levels.

Chief Administrator of the Foundation, Jim Loria said, “As a valued teammate to the many communities in Central Minnesota, the Rox Project S.A.V.E Foundation is very proud and excited to play a role in a program that can help create a pathway for students to become lifelong readers.”