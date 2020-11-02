The St. Cloud State Survey Research Center Releases Election Poll Survey Results

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

As election day gets closer and closer, Minnesotans are eager to find out which way their state will swing in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Data collected by the St. Cloud State Survey Research Center for the 2020 Presidential race shows Vice President Joe Biden leading in Minnesota with 53 percent of the vote over President Donald Trump’s 38 percent. The margin of error in the study swings both positive and negative 6.7 percent.

This margin of error means that either candidates percentage could be either 6.7 percent higher or 6.7 percent lower than the projected number.

The St. Cloud State University Survey Research Center has gathered political surveys from 372 randomly-selected landline and cellphone adult users from Oct. 10-29 as part of the 40th annual Fall Survey of Minnesota.

The study also found that Democratic Senator Tina Smith will win against her opponent Republican Jason Lewis with 53 percent to his 36 percent.