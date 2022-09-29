The Weekend Preview for St. Cloud State Athletics

By Ryan McNamara / KVSC Sports Director / @RyanMcNamaraPXP

Hockey and swim & dive return, women’s volleyball looks to get back on track, and men’s and women’s soccer continue conference play this weekend for St. Cloud State athletics.

Women’s Hockey

Hockey is back! St. Cloud State women’s hockey kicks off their season with a home series against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, October 1st. The Huskies won their recent exhibition against the Durham West Jr. Lightning, 5-1. This will also mark the first game of Brian Idalski’s head coaching tenure with the Huskies. He comes to SCSU with experience in collegiate, professional and Olympic hockey, most recently the Chinese women’s hockey national team.

Women’s Volleyball

No. 4 Huskies volleyball heads on the road to take on Sioux Falls and No. 7 Southwest Minnesota State this weekend on Friday, September 30th and Saturday, October 1st. The Huskies are looking to bounce back from last weekend, where they lost for the first time this season in a sweep against No. 1 Wayne State College. SCSU also beat Augustana(RV) in straight sets last Saturday. The 13-1 Huskies are 6-0 away from home and look to keep that streaking going with their matches this weekend.

Women’s Soccer

After starting the season 1-4, the Huskies have not lost a game since September 11th. SCSU is 2-0-2 in their last four games, with head coach Gretta Arvesen becoming the winningest coach in SCSU women’s soccer history in the process. This weekend, St. Cloud State will take on Minnesota-Crookston and Bemidji State at home on Friday, September 30th and Sunday, October 2nd. SCSU is 2-2-1 this season at home.

Men’s Soccer

Men’s soccer is still looking for their first GLIAC win this season, and they’ll have another chance to get it on Sunday, October 2nd, when they take on Upper Iowa on the road. Last weekend, SCSU was unable to find a win against Davenport and Southwest Minnesota State, losing 4-0 and 2-1 respectively. The Huskies are on the hunt for their first road win and they’ll have a good chance to get it against Upper Iowa. The Peacocks are just 1-2 at home this season.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team starts their season with a home-and-home series with St. Thomas, starting the series on the road Saturday, October 1st, then at home on Sunday, October 2nd. Last season, the Huskies blew out St. Thomas in game one of the season, beat the Tommies 12-2. This season, with ten newcomers on the roster, the Huskies will be looking to learn more about their seven freshmen and three transfers in game one. St. Cloud State comes into the season ranked 13th in the USCHO preseason poll and was picked to finish 4th in the NCHC preseason poll as well.

Men’s and Women’s Swim and Dive

The Huskies start their season with two road meets this weekend, a dual meet against Nebraska-Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska and then a tri- and dual- meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to take on Sioux Falls and Augustana.

