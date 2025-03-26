This Season’s Last MNL on the Road Brings Colin Bracewell to St. Cloud on April 21

We’ve got one last MNL on the Road for you as Monday Night Live closes in on the end of its spectacular 34th season.

Join us on Monday, April 21 at the Pioneer Place on Fifth for a special live performance by Colin Bracewell.

Colin Bracewell is a singer-songwriter from Minneapolis who’s been compared to Hippo Campus, alt-J, and Cage the Elephant.

As always, MNL on the Road is a FREE, ALL-AGES show. Doors open at 8:30 PM and the show starts at 9:00 PM sharp.

If you can’t make it out to Pioneer Place on April 21, you can enjoy Monday Night Live by tuning into KVSC-88.1FM, listening on our website, or watching on UTVS.

MNL on the Road is made possible through support from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.