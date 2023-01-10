Three Hospitalized After Two Vehicle Collision on Highway 10

By Alexander Fern / Assistant News Director

A two car collision on Highway 10 just north of Monticello hospitalized three Sunday morning.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 7 a.m. A Mazda being driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was heading westbound on Highway 10 when it struck A Subaru Outback driven by 22-year-old Big Lake native Bryce Cameron in the intersection.

According to the report, the Subaru was attempting to turn left in the intersection when the collision occurred. Both Cameron, his passenger, and Rassatt were taken to CentraCare Monticello for their injuries.