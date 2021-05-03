Three Injured After Man Crashes Motorcycle in WIllmar

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Three motorcyclists were injured after one man crashed into the ditch in Willmar on Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the accident happened just after 12 p.m. as 49-year-old Chad Larsen of New London was heading southbound on Highway 23 at Highway 71. Larsen then veered into the ditch and crashed into the cable median barrier.

Deputies say a group of motorcyclists were heading northbound, witnessed Larsen crash and slowed to stop and help.

Two of the motorcyclists would hit each other while stopping.

Larsen and the two other motorcyclists were taken to Rice Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies say none of the injured were wearing helmets.