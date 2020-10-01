Three Injured in Accident on Interstate 94 near St. Michael

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Three were injured after a vehicle crashed into a median near St. Michael on Wednesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports the accident happened just before 9 p.m. when 20-year-old Abdi Abdulahi of Waite Park and two others were heading east on Interstate 94.

Abdulahi was in the left lane when he hit the concrete median barrier.

The driver and one of the passengers were taken to CentraCare – St. Cloud for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The other passenger was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center – Minneapolis for treatment of her injuries.