Tips For Proper Disposal of Holiday Greenery

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

To protect the local environment the State of Minnesota is asking residents to properly dispose of their greenery and trees after the holiday season.

Improper disposal or treatment of Christmas trees and other live decoration can lead to the spread of unwanted invasive bugs and other pests.

Now that the holiday season is over it is advised to place trees and wreaths on curbs for curbside tree pick up or go to a Christmas tree drop-off point.

Do not let old trees sit in your backyard as it is a perfect opportunity for invasive critters like elongate hemlock scale or diseases like boxwood blight or oriental bittersweet. All of these can be avoided with proper tree and greenery disposal.

If you suspect your tree or wreaths may be infested with an invasive insect or disease please contact the MDA’s Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us.