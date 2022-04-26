Tom Bearson Foundation and City of Sartell Announce Pinecone Central Park Updates

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

The Tom Bearson Foundation and the City of Sartell announced a partnership to add amenities and improvements to Pinecone Central Park.

The project is one of many initiatives that have been developed in memory of 18-year-old Tom Bearson, who graduated from Sartell High School and died in 2014 during his freshman year at North Dakota State University. He was a key player on the basketball and other high school sports teams.

Photo credit: Tom Bearson Foundation

Sartell’s Engagement Director Nikki Sweeter says the park will have three full-size basketball courts, new hoops, including one from Tom’s parent’s home, seating and new landscaping to enjoy Bearson’s favorite sport.

Sweeter reports the first phase of construction will begin this summer. The city has committed to developing the park over the next several years. The Tom Bearson Foundation has committed $150,000 to the project.

The Foundation has provided funds for a variety of charitable community initiatives, including: local scholarships, high school and youth basketball, personal safety programs and presentations, and now, bringing upgrades to a hometown park.