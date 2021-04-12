Tornado Siren to Test Twice Thursday

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

On April 15th, public safety officials will activate the outdoor warning sirens for 2 drills at 1:45 p.m. and again at 6:45 p.m.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. the National Weather Service will be issuing a statewide mock tornado warning. They will activate the tone alert weather radios. As stated, the area sirens will also sound.

There will not be an “all clear” sound after these drills.

The evening drill is designed to allow families an opportunity to practice their home sheltering plans as well as business’ second shifts.