Nyah Adams / News Director

State Senator Aric Putnam is hosting a town hall meeting this Thursday, September 23rd at the Great River Regional Library from 7-8 p.m. in the Bremer Community Room.

Putnam will highlight updates throughout recent legislation during the meeting.

Town hall meeting’s are open to the public and registration is not required but is encouraged.

To register for the meeting or to get more information visit Aric Putnam‘s website.