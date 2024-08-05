Train hits and kills St. Cloud man

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Investigators are trying to determine why a man was walking on the tracks when he was hit and killed by a train in downtown St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department says just before 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 39-year-old Jarrod Sweeney of St. Cloud was walking on the tracks when he was hit by a train. It happened near Village Hearth on East St. Germain Street.

Officers pronounced Sweeney dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.