Aug 5, 2024
Train hits and kills St. Cloud man
By Grace Jacobson / News Director
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Investigators are trying to determine why a man was walking on the tracks when he was hit and killed by a train in downtown St. Cloud.
The St. Cloud Police Department says just before 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 39-year-old Jarrod Sweeney of St. Cloud was walking on the tracks when he was hit by a train. It happened near Village Hearth on East St. Germain Street.
Officers pronounced Sweeney dead at the scene.
The case remains under investigation.