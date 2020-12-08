Transitioning St. Cloud Families to Recieve Welcome Home Kits

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

More than 565,000 people in the U.S. experience unsheltered homelessness each night.

From November 9th to the 10th a small, socially distanced group of Bremer and United Way employees volunteered in shifts to assemble 650 Welcome Home kits to be distributed locally.

The Bremer Home For Good initiative, made possible in part by Bremer Bank’s growing partnership with United Way, will be providing 1,500 Welcome Home kits to transitioning families around Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

In St. Cloud, 45 families will be receiving these kits as they find permanent, secure housing.

The kits are filled with household essentials including plates, drinking ware, silverware, utensils, paper towels, toilet paper, facial tissue, toothbrushes, and homemade blankets.

The 1,500 kits will be distributed to 65 Bremer locations in the region.