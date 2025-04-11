TriUnity foundation raised over $160,000 for members facing terminal illnesses

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the TriUnity Foundation held its inaugural gala and raised $166,000 to support credit union members facing the financial burden of a terminal illness.

During the event 113 people attended to mark a decisive step towards a solution for members in medical crisis.

Forty-three sponsors supported the gala and many others made generous contributions throughout the evening.

According to the press release, it is estimated that more than 3 million credit union members will receive a terminal diagnosis over the next decade, impacting billions with outstanding loans.

With TriUnity, credit unions can offer grants of $2,500 or $10,000 to alleviate financial burdens to their members in crisis.

“The night showed what’s possible when people and purpose come together,” said LeAnn Case, Board Chair of the TriUnity Foundation.