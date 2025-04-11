Apr 11, 2025

TriUnity foundation raised over $160,000 for members facing terminal illnesses

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the TriUnity Foundation held its inaugural gala and raised $166,000 to support credit union members facing the financial burden of a terminal illness.

During the event 113 people attended to mark a decisive step towards a solution for members in medical crisis.

Forty-three sponsors supported the gala and many others made generous contributions throughout the evening.

According to the press release, it is estimated that more than 3 million credit union members will receive a terminal diagnosis over the next decade, impacting billions with outstanding loans.

With TriUnity, credit unions can offer grants of $2,500 or $10,000 to alleviate financial burdens to their members in crisis.

“The night showed what’s possible when people and purpose come together,” said LeAnn Case, Board Chair of the TriUnity Foundation.

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev