Trivia On Trial 2023 Contest Details and Trivia Registration

KVSC’s 44th annual Trivia Weekend is February 17-19. All rise as Trivia on Trial will challenge competitors for 40-hours of testimony! We’re welcoming first-ever teams and teams that have a long legacy of playing in Your Sound Alternative’s cabin-fever busting contest.

Important Logistics to Help You Prepare:

Team registrations begin Monday, December 19 at the KVSC studios (Stewart Hall, SCSU, basement level, room 27).

We will provide an online registration link before Dec. 19. It’s under construction.

The contest starts at 5 p.m. on Friday and the mind-marathon will wrap at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Questions will be live on air and streamed for 40 hours . Trivia volunteers and writers are taking a break from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. overnight from Friday to Saturday and Saturday to Sunday. The live hosted contest will go dark at this time.

Visual Trivia images will be available in-advance of the contest for teams to investigate.

The Trivia Hotline Volunteers will have the option to participate virtually and in person. Details on requirements and pre-training for either option will be posted in January.

The Shake a Hamster Band, KVSC’s beloved house band for the weekend is performing FOR THEIR LAST CALL at the Red Carpet Nightclub on Sunday, Feb. 19th. It’s the trivia after- party, detoxify with the Hamsters! You must attend as special Hamsters of yesteryear will be making appearances.

Thank you to Wesley Beskar and Derrick Silvestri for their talented design work, we’re so smitten with this design. Speaking of these two gentleman in the television world–UTVS-Television plans coverage of Trivia on Trial.