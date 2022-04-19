Trout Season Opens for Minnesota, Here’s Where to Fish in the St. Cloud Area

Courtesy of the MN DNR

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

Trout is back in season in Minnesota, even though it has been abnormally cold and windy spring to this point. Trout fishing opened up this past weekend as the Minnesota’s popular ‘warm’ weather, stream trout season opened on April 16.

If you are still looking for a place to fish this year check out the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s Stream Finder.

Many of the quarries at Quarry Park have trout, and Neenah and Luxemburg Creeks, just south of St. Cloud, also have trout. Anglers who are 18-64 years old will still need to buy the trout stamp to possess a trout.