Truck Ablaze on Pearl Lake

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

On February 3 the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received several phone calls about a ice fishing house and truck on fire on Pearl Lake in Maine Prairie Township.

When Stearns County Deputies and the Kimball Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a Chevy Silverado fully engulfed in flames a couple hundred yards of the shore.

2003 White Chevy Silverado fully engulfed

The owner of the truck and fish house, 60-year-old Bernard Gregory of Kimball said he was trying to work the fish house loose as it was stuck in the ice. He then noticed a small fire under the engine compartment of the truck and attempted to extinguish the fire by throwing snow on it.

He rushed to his residence on the lake to grab a fire extinguisher and returned to find his truck fully aflame.

Kimball Fire Department extinguished the fire. There were no injuries sustained during this event.