Aug 1, 2022
Tuesday is National Night Out–Your Family Can Visit the COP House in St. Cloud
By Jo McMullen / KVSC radio
Tuesday night is recognized nation-wide at National Night Out and is an opportunity for neighbors to get to know one another and support building community.
In St. Cloud many neighborhoods will have members of the St. Cloud police and fire departments visit block parties, ice cream socials, cook outs and youth activities with anti-crime rallies. You’re encouraged to lock your doors, put on your outdoor lights and get outside to enjoy and get to know your neighbors .
Also on Tuesday, the St. Cloud Community Outpost is hosting an event from 5 to 8 p.m. for National Night Out. The COP House is located at 600 13th Street South. Please join them for free food, root-beer floats, music, yard games and an opportunity to see St. Cloud first responder vehicles.