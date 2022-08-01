Tuesday is National Night Out–Your Family Can Visit the COP House in St. Cloud

By Jo McMullen / KVSC radio

Tuesday night is recognized nation-wide at National Night Out and is an opportunity for neighbors to get to know one another and support building community.

In St. Cloud many neighborhoods will have members of the St. Cloud police and fire departments visit block parties, ice cream socials, cook outs and youth activities with anti-crime rallies. You’re encouraged to lock your doors, put on your outdoor lights and get outside to enjoy and get to know your neighbors .