Turkey Barn Near New Munich is a Total Loss in Fire

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

A Stearns County Sheriff’s deputy discovered a turkey barn on fire while on patrol early Monday morning.

The deputy was on patrol on December 19th and just after 3:30 a.m. when they discovered a turkey barn fully engulfed in flames on fire in Oak Township. The barn is located northeast of the city of New Munich.

Several local fire departments were dispatched to help put out the blaze. The 60-foot by 600-foot barn was estimated to be a total loss. Fortunately, the barn had been emptied about two weeks prior and there were no animals in it.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New Munich Fire Department, Melrose Fire Department, Freeport Fire Department and Melrose Ambulance Service.