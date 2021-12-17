Two Arrested After Drug Bust in Gilman Thursday

By Jo McMullen / KVSC reporter

Two people were arrested in Gilman Thursday on drug and gun charges.

Commander of the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force Jay Salzer reports they executed a search warrant at an address on 115th Street Northeast in Gilman in Benton County Thursday.

Authorities learned the people inside house were suspected of selling meth. That information triggered a several month long investigation, and investigators applied for and received a search warrant.

While searching the home they found three people inside. As they entered, investigators saw 62-year-old Sherryl Ann Barnhart trying to flush suspected methamphetamine down the toilet. Sixty-five-year old Virgil Timothy Pouliot and another person were in the home as well.

Investigators found more than 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of suspected THC products, a small amount of suspected marijuana and suspected psychedelic mushrooms. They also found ammunition and approximately $16,000 in cash they believe is from suspected drug distribution.

Barnhart and Pouliot were taken to Benton County Jail and booked for 1st degree possession of controlled substance, 5th degree possession of controlled substance, felon in possession of ammunition and obstructing legal process. They are being held in jail until their first court appearance.